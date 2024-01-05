Valentino has learned his obedience skills now it's his turn for a home

Every Friday, we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. This week, it is time to introduce you to our first pet of the week of 2024!

This is Valentino, a year-and-a-half-old boxer mix who came to Woods Humane Society from the county animal services shelter about six months ago.

In his time at the shelter he has worked extensively with the trainers on obedience skills. He is smart and very eager to please whether learning tricks or running an agility course. When you first meet him he is a little reserved but warms up quickly.

He will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma ave in San Luis Obispo.

For more details on him check out this link!