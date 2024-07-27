Vandals cover SLO County Sheriff's Nipomo Office with graffiti

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says its Report Center in Nipomo was vandalized with offensive graffiti on July 25.

County officials are working to identify those responsible for the crime.

If you have any information related to the vandalism, the County Sheriff's Office asks that you call their non-emergency dispatch line at 805-781-4550, option 3.

You can also make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867, or online by clicking here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=805&CX=C9302C.