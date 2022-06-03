Vandals start fire, paint graffiti at Paso Robles middle school, district officials say

On Thursday evening, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials report vandalism at Laguna Middle School.

District officials say a person or persons vandalized the campus by attempting to start several fires and painting graffiti at different places on campus.

A fire was successfully started outside of the 200 building, resulting in some smoke damage to two classrooms. Fire officials say the fire did not penetrate the wall through to the classrooms so they are still usable.

District officials say school will be in session Friday.

Paso Robles Fire and the police department are investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.