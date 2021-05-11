Watch
Vandenberg Air Force Base being renamed

Courtesy photo
New signs going up outside Vandenberg Air Force Base
Posted at 7:39 AM, May 11, 2021
Vandenberg Air Force Base is getting a new name.

A ceremony on Friday will redesignate the base near Lompoc and the 30th Space Wing as Vandenberg Space Force Base and Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command, United States Space Force, according to base officials.

The new organization will allow squadron commanders to report directly to the SLD 30 commander, which the base says will create more efficiency.

Signs with the bases updated name were installed Saturday but are currently covered up.

