Vandenberg beaches fully reopen following Snowy Plover nesting season

Vandenberg beaches are officially open following restrictions during the Snowy Plover nesting season.

All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches are open as of Sept. 27. The seasonal restrictions began on March 1.

Beach restrictions are enforced annually on all three beaches normally through Sept. 30 to protect the Western Snowy Plover, however all Plover chicks have fledged effective Sept. 16.

This means per the Biological Opinion and with the concurrence of the Space Launch Delta 30 Commander, all beaches will be fully opened and boundary fences and signs removed.

While visiting the beach officials ask you to follow these beach rules:

-No littering (including fishing bait and fish remains). Please use trash containers located at beach entry points.

-No pets off-leash

-No camping

-No beach fires

-No fireworks

-No kite flying

-No feeding wildlife

-No horses or ATV's (except for authorized enforcement personnel)