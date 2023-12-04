Watch Now
Vandenberg Fire Dept. hosts Fill the Boot fundraiser for local families living with muscular dystrophy

Vandenberg Fire Department's "Fill the Boot" fundraiser returned to Lompoc this weekend to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Dec 03, 2023
The Muscular Dystrophy Association helps local families living in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties living with muscular dystrophy.

Firefighters and volunteers were out at the intersection of H and Central on Saturday and Sunday mornings with boots ready to go.

The money raised at the event benefits the Mid-State Chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Funds will be used to support a comprehensive patient services program for local families.

Vandenberg Fire Department officials say they hope to raise $50,000 this year.

