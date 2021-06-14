Vandenberg provides range support for successful Pegasus XL rocket launch Sunday

Space Launch Delta 30 provided range support for the successful launch of the Tactically Responsive Launch-2 mission for the U.S. Space Force.

Space Launch Delta 30 provided launch permission, range safety, area clearing and weather support for the launch that happened at 1:11 a.m from Vandenberg.

“Our mission partners and Delta 30 team demonstrated the Space Force tactical response capability to launch small satellite payloads within three weeks,” said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “It takes a resilient team providing agile services and responsiveness to our launch customers for mission success. I want to thank our launch partners and our Delta 30 team for their efforts providing space access for this important tactical response demonstration.”

Col. Long was the launch decision authority for this mission, according to Vandenberg officials.

The Small Launch and Targets Division within the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise helped with the launch.

“Each national security space mission takes unity of effort across multiple teams and organizations. From requirements development to the delivery of assets on orbit, and everything in between; a successful launch is a huge testament to the skill and dedication at SMC and across the Space Force. I’m especially proud of SMC’s ability to provide capability for the nation, our allies and partners, and the warfighter at the speed of relevance,” said Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, Space and Missile Systems Center Commander and Program Executive Officer for Space.

Vandenberg officials said the Space Safari payload was launched into orbit using Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus XL rocket.