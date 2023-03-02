Vandenberg seasonal beach restrictions begin

As of Wednesday, seasonal restrictions are in place for Surf Beach and Ocean Park.

The move is part of an annual program to protect the Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat.

Beachgoers who enter the restricted areas could be fined up to $5,000. Anyone found to have crushed plover eggs or chicks may be fined up to $50,000 and could face prison time.

During plover nesting season, dogs, horses, and kite-flying are also prohibited on the beach. Signs listing the beach rules are posted.

The restrictions will remain in place through Sept. 30.

Surf Beach and Ocean Park are open daily from sunrise to sunset.