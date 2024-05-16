Vandenberg Space Force Base celebrates police week

This week is police week and officials at Vandenberg Space Force Base are honoring their police force.

Wednesday was 'Defender Family Day' at the base where defenders from the 30th Security Forces Squadron brought out their friends, families and loved ones to show them what they do on duty.

The event featured an obstacle course, police K9 demonstrations, police cars, arts and crafts, and bounce houses.

The officers at Vandenberg Space Force Base are the first line of defense to the base and national security for the spaceport.