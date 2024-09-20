Vandenberg Space Force Base holds POW/MIA recognition event

More than a dozen motorcyclists from the Green Knights and the American Legion rode through the main gate of Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) with POW/MIA flags on Thursday afternoon.

The motorcade marked the beginning of a remembrance event dedicated to American service members who were prisoners of war, as well as those who never returned home.

At the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony, VSFB leaders delivered speeches.

KSBY spoke with Col. Mike Jewell, the Vice Commander of Space Launch Delta 30 at VSFB, who emphasized the importance of the event.

"The importance is to remember; remember the sacrifices of the nearly 81,000 service members that are still fighting the fight, that are still unaccounted for, that never came home."

A traditional presentation of the POW/MIA flag also took place.

After the ceremony, members across the installation began a 24-hour walk carrying the POW/MIA flag.

This act of remembrance will continue through Friday afternoon, when a closing ceremony is set to be held.