Vandenberg Space Force Base no longer issuing long-term base passes

Vandenberg Space Force Base is no longer issuing long-term base passes.

The announcement was made on social media Saturday, stating effective immediately, only 48-hour escorted visitor passes will be issued.

“Taking this precaution ensures the safety and security of the base and its community while still allowing us the flexibility to get needed personnel on base,” a Space Launch Delta 30 public affairs officer told KSBY News.

The spokesperson says the change is not in response to any current events, adding that Vandenberg’s force protection condition remains unchanged.

The base adds no unescorted passes will be given out and “all visitors must be sponsored and remain under escort at all times while on base.”

