Vandenberg Space Force Base patrol dog retires

Vandenberg Space Force Base held a retirement ceremony for one of its patrol dogs.

Jewel, a German Shepard, served from 2015 to 2021, helping patrol and keep the base secure.

Military personnel and guests attended the ceremony. Vandenberg Space Force Kennel Master, Paul Olmos, said, "The military working dogs are valuable resources to have among any security forces squadron. They deliver unique capabilities of detection. There is no equipment or technology out there that is better than a dogs nose."

Jewel received full military honors including a bed, a number of chew toys and a medal for her service.

One of her previous handlers plans on adopting her.