Vandenberg Space Force Base to hold active shooter response training this week

Vandenberg Space Force Base plans to conduct a semi-annual active shooter exercise on base this Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 20.

According to base officials, people both on and off base may see emergency vehicles, temporary street closures, and Force Protection Conditions Level changes.

In addition, only the main entrance to the base will be open and people can expect to see increased activity at that location. Traffic delays are also expected around the base.

Officials say the exercise will focus on the base's ability to respond to an emergency like an active shooter situation.