Vandenberg targeting Halloween night for Minuteman III test launch

An unarmed Minuteman III is set to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base next week.

The window for the planned test launch is between 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, through 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Base officials say the launch is routine and scheduled years in advance with the goal of validating and verifying the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, “The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.”

Base officials say the Russian government has been given advance notice about the launch, which is standard procedure.