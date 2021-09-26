Vandenberg to celebrate its 2000th launch with Landsat 9

Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled to launch the NASA Launch Program Landsat 9 satellite on Monday, marking Vandenberg's 2000th launch.

“The 2000th launch gives us the opportunity to celebrate the tens of thousands from Team Vandenberg, past and present, who share a proud heritage beginning with the first launch in 1958 through this 2000th launch,” said Col. Rob Long. “Space—and launch—is hard. Our record of success is a testament to longstanding mission excellence.” Long will be the launch decision authority for Landsat 9.

The Landsat 9 launch is scheduled to take place at 11:11 a.m. PDT on Monday. Local community members can view the launch from the Hawk's Nest on Highway 1, a half mile south of Vandenberg Space Force Base's main gate. The Hawk's Nest gates will open at 9:45 a.m. Monday morning.