Vandenberg's working horse unit retired

The military working horse unit at Vandenberg Space Force Base was retired on Tuesday.

The program was established in 1996 to help patrol thousands of acres that would be difficult to do on foot or inaccessible by ATV.

Four horses -- Buck, Duke, Patton and Trooper -- are retiring and going to a good home in Bakersfield.

"I've worked with him since 2019 so it is really hard to see the program go but understanding they are going to good homes and will be well taken care of is what I care about the most," said Staff Sgt. Kyle Young, 30th Security Forces Squadron Conservation Patrolman.

In place of the horses, security forces on the base are switching to drone aircraft for aerial patrols.