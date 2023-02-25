Various drugs including fentanyl found during traffic stop, sheriff says

Two people were arrested after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials say multiple drugs were found in their vehicle during a recent traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped a car on Guadalupe Rd. at Via Concha Rd. in Nipomo at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a vehicle code violation.

The two people in the car were suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and sheriff's officials say Salvador Pompa, 40, of Santa Maria was also in possession of a loaded, concealed, unserialized ghost gun.

Officials say deputies searched the vehicle and found four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three ounces of suspected fentanyl, a large quantity of suspected heroin, and $2,700 in cash. The sheriff's office estimates the total street value of the drugs to be about $18,000.

A replica M4-style rifle was also reportedly found in the vehicle.

Pompa was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, transportation for sale of narcotics, transportation of a controlled substance, knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail, and several other drug-related charges.

Jessika Zepeda, 34, of Santa Maria was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail.