Vegetation fire breaks out along Highway 101 near Buellton

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near Buellton Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. along Northbound Highway 101 just north of Old Coast Highway.

Fire crews are on scene working to contain the fire.

According to California Highway Patrol, they are working to close lanes along Highway 101 in the area.

Drivers in the area should take caution.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.