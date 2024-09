Firefighters were working to gain access to a vegetation fire that broke out Monday outside of Lompoc.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the call came in at about 11:10 a.m. for the fire along the 4000 block of Santa Rosa Road.

Fire officials say a look at the fire from overhead provided estimates that the fire was around 10 acres in size with a moderate rate of spread.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.