On Sunday, a vegetation fire broke out near Helios Way on the Carrizo Plains, burning about an acre of land under a plot of solar panels.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) reported the blaze in a post on X just after noon.

According to the agency, several units— including multiple air tankers and fire engines— responded to the incident.

At 12:18 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO reported that the one-acre fire was extinguished by locals, and that crews remained at the scene to mop up.