Vegetation fire breaks out at Sunburst Sanctuary near Lompoc

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 1 in the Lompoc area Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. at the Sunburst Farm and Sanctuary located along the 7200 Block of Highway 1.

As of 2 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 200 acres but fire officials say no structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Vegetation Fire: Update - #SunFireIncident. Reported at approximately 200 acres, 2nd alarm, 6 fixed wing tankers and 2 helicopters. Still no structures threatened. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 9, 2023

