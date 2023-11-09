Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Vegetation fire breaks out at Sunburst Sanctuary near Lompoc

sun fire.jpg
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A still frame from a video shared by <a href="https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000169-778d-d0dc-adff-77efca370000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1699569099700,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016c-060b-d392-a1ff-fe3be29b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1699569099700,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016c-060b-d392-a1ff-fe3be29b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-b636-d9c2-a99b-feff4fa20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;@SBCFireInfo&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018b-b636-d9c2-a99b-feff4f970000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">@SBCFireInfo</a> shows firefighters on-scene of the Sun Fire near Lompoc on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
sun fire.jpg
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 17:33:25-05

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 1 in the Lompoc area Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. at the Sunburst Farm and Sanctuary located along the 7200 Block of Highway 1.

As of 2 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 200 acres but fire officials say no structures are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg