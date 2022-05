Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

The fire broke out along Suey Creek Road Sunday afternoon and has burned 10-15, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities say that the fire is spreading at a moderate to dangerous rate and has the potential to grow as large as 50 acres.

KSBY has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this article as new information becomes available.