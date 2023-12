A vegetation fire broke out on Saturday morning in Arroyo Grande.

According to Cal Fire SLO, someone reported the fire at about 11 a.m. in a rural area, just off of El Sueno Way and Stagecoach Road.

In a tweet, Cal Fire said the fire burned about 1/4 of an acre. Forward progress stopped just after 11:40 a.m.

Crews are still on scene and the fire is under investigation.