Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vegetation fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo creek

No injuries were reported
Homeless encampment fire.JPG
SLO City Fire Dept.
Firefighters on scene of a vegetation fire behind homes in San Luis Obispo May 12.
Homeless encampment fire.JPG
Posted at 8:48 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 11:49:00-04

No homes were damaged when a vegetation fire broke out in San Luis Obispo Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department says the fire broke out in the early-morning hours in the creek behind home along Chuparossa Drive.

A Twitter post by the fire department described the fire as being difficult to access. It was contained at a quarter acre.

The cause was reported to be an escaped fire from a homeless encampment.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png