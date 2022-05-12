Vegetation fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo creek

No homes were damaged when a vegetation fire broke out in San Luis Obispo Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department says the fire broke out in the early-morning hours in the creek behind home along Chuparossa Drive.

A Twitter post by the fire department described the fire as being difficult to access. It was contained at a quarter acre.

The cause was reported to be an escaped fire from a homeless encampment.

No injuries were reported.