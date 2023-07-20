Vegetation fire breaks out near Santa Maria Thursday afternoon

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Santa Maria.

The fire broke out at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of the 6000 block of Cat Canyon Road.

Fire officials report that there is a power line down in the area of 6730 Palmer Road.

As of 5 p.m., fire officials report 5 acres have burned so far.

#CatIncident:Vegetation Fire Update. SBC ASU Copt. 964 on scene and Copt. 308 incoming. pic.twitter.com/MN8yeYP56i — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 21, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.