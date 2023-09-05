Vegetation fire breaks out near Avila Beach after person lights sky lantern

A small vegetation fire broke out near Avila Beach on Monday evening.

Cal Fire crews tell KSBY News the flames started on a hill between Olde Port Inn and Flying Flags Avila Beach RV park.

The fire grew to about half an acre and firefighters were able to fully contain it.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Battalion Chief Chad Fleming said the fire broke out after a person lit a sky lantern. A sky lantern is a small hot air balloon made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a small fire is suspended.

Fleming said the incident was an accident, but they still issued a citation for the sky lantern.

Fleming adds that this is a good reminder to be aware of where and when you can light items with an open flame.

"Accidents do happen, but when we're in peak fire season right up against a slope with heavy vegetation, with warm and dry conditions, we just need to be a little bit more cognizant of those things," said Fleming.