Vegetation fire breaks out near Cuyama

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire updated the area burned to 8.7 acres.

___

(2:33 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a fire near Cuyama Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to reports of the fire at 1:41 p.m. along the 5000 block of Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire at two to three acres.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened.

The cause is under investigation.