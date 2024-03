Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to reports of a brush fire near Lompoc Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at 1:42 p.m. near Rucker Road and Calle Lindero in Vandenberg Village.

According to first responders, the fire has burned two acres and is moving at a slow rate of speed as power lines are down in the area.

No reports of injuries at this time and no homes in the area are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.