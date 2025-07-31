Vegetation fire breaks out off Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base

UPDATE (4:38 p.m.) - Vandenberg Space Force Base reports there are no evacuations in effect due to the fire. While the fire's size is not currently known, Vandenberg reports the base has initiated mutual aid and are currently in the response phase of the firefight.

San Antonio Road West closer to the fire remains closed.

ORIGINAL STORY: A fire was burning off Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it was reported shortly before 3 p.m. off Highway 1 and San Antonio Road West.

A KSBY crew on scene reports windy conditions and a large plume of smoke. San Antonio Road West is closed.

KSBY has been unable to reach Vandenberg for additional information on the fire.

Santa Barbara County firefighters are currently assisting along with at least two helicopters. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.