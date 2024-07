According to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, a vegetation fire broke out at the intersection of Caballo Place and Calle Chorro in Paso Robles at 9:05 p.m. Sunday.

KSBY News reached out to the Paso Robles Police Department and they stated that the Paso Robles Fire Department is working out on the scene and have no other information on how the fire began.

Officials tell us that the investigation is still ongoing.

We will be sure to update this story when more information becomes available.