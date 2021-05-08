Vegetation fire burning at 'slow rate of spread' in Salinas Riverbed

Firefighters are responding to a small vegetation fire in Paso Robles.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed just behind Kohl's around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The fire has charred a 40 x 40 foot spot and is burning at a slow rate of spread, fire officials said.

Firefighters with CAL FIRE SLO and Paso Robles City Fire are using dozers, aircraft and hand crews from multiple engines to put out the fire.

No evacuations are in place at Kohl's.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.