Vegetation fire burning near Harris Grade Road and Highway 135

The cause remains under investigation.
A vegetation fire is burning near Harris Grade Road and Highway 135 in Santa Barbara County.

Initial estimates by fire officials said the fire is approximately 1 to 2 acres with a slow rate of spread.

Forward progress was stopped around 11:36 p.m.

It broke out around 9:37 p.m. adjacent to Harris Grade Road and about one mile south of Highway 135, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department captain Scott Safechuck.

No structures are immediately threatened. He added power lines may be down in the area.

Multiple fire departments are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

