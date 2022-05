Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire south of Los Alamos Tuesday.

The fire broke out at about 1:40 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101 near Alisos Canyon Road.

Fire officials say the fire is less than one acre.

California Highway Patrol is working on closing a portion of Highway 101 in the area as fire crews work to control the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.