San Luis Obispo City Fire and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded to a vegetation fire at the hillside near Bridge Street around 6 A.M. on Saturday.

Firefighters were able to control and hold the fire in a 30 ft by 40 ft spot in the South Hills Open Space. Crews successfully knocked the flames out within 20 minutes after dispatch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.