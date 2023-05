A fire broke out on a privately owned property in San Miguel Saturday afternoon.

CALFIRE received reports of a fire at 1:29 p.m. At the time of this posting, CALFIRE officials said the flames spread a quarter of an acre, and firefighting teams have halted forward progress.

No structures or residents are at risk from the fire, CALFIRE added.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.