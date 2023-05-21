Vegetation fire in Solvang under investigation

A vegetation fire broke out in Solvang on Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's assistant public information officer, it broke out at about 12:38 p.m. near Fredensborg Canyon and Del Prado.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control and forward progress stopped just before 1:30 p.m.

The social media post said that about half an acre burned in mostly grass.

No structures were threatened, and there were no road closures or injuries reported.

The department said this vegetation fire serves as a good reminder for people in Santa Barbara County to create a defensible space by June 1.