AS OF 5 AM:

Reports from late Sunday night around 11:50 p.m. of a vegetation fire in rural San Luis Obispo near Los Osos.

The blaze has spread from seven to ten acres on Clark Valley Road.

CAL FIRE is currently on-site with numerous team and water tankers. The extent of the fire won't be known till daybreak when an air attack is planned for 7 a.m.

The cause is currently under investigation.