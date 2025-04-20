Vegetation fire off Hwy 101 in Buellton briefly shuts down traffic

A vegetation fire off Highway 101 in Buellton briefly shut down a lane of traffic on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department.

In a post on X, officials say the fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101, just north of the Old Creek Highway.

The right lane of traffic was reportedly closed while firefighters worked to contain the flames.

By 3:50 p.m., SBC Fire officials say the fire was contained after burning one acre of vegetation.

Fire crews worked for another 45 minutes to mop up the area.

Both lanes of northbound Highway 101 are now open with no traffic delays, according to Caltrans.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.