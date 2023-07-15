Vegetation fire reported east of Templeton

A vegetation fire is burning east of Templeton near the 350 block of Hollyhock Lane, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Firefighters are at the scene. The fire is estimated to be about two acres with one structure currently threatened.

The cause is under investigation.

Temperatures in Templeton reached a peak of 99 degrees today. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the temperatures had dipped slightly to 93 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.