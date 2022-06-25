UPDATE Vegetation fire reported in Lompoc is contained

UPDATE (4:20 PM): Santa Barbara County Fire reports the Avena Fire is now contained at three acres.

The agency said crews will remain on scene to mop up, but air tankers are returning to base.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

—

Santa Barbara County Fire is reporting a vegetation fire in Lompoc.

In a tweet, Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck says Santa Barbara County resources are responding to the fire on the 3100 block of Avena Rd.

Safechuck says reports state that a structure fire may have spread to the grass.

Currently, there is an air attack on scene. Safechuck says the fire size is three to five acres in light grass with potential to 40 acres.

One structure is on fire.