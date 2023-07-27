Watch Now
Vegetation fire reported southeast of Santa Maria near Sisquoc

A vegetation fire burning southeast of Santa Maria near the small town of Sisquoc was reported by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire started at around 2:58 p.m. and is burning near the 5000 block of Foxen Canyon Road. The fuel is described as light/medium and the fire’s rate of spread is slow, the department said in a tweet.

The number of acres burned is to be determined.

A vehicle crashed into a tree, the department said. There is one patient with minor injuries.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article will be updated as the department releases more information.

