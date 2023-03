Hundreds of trees will be trimmed in Atascadero over the next month.

The City of Atascadero says vegetation management work will begin this week around PG&E facilities in the city.

The work, which officials say will help prevent power outages and reduce the risk of wildfires, includes the trimming of more than 400 trees “in the City right-of-way.”

Notices have been placed on doors in the area where the work is being done.