UPDATE: Crews put out vegetation spot fires burning along Hwy 101 in Arroyo Grande

Posted at 12:16 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04

UPDATE (12:44 p.m.) - CHP's incident logs report the fire has been put out, and all responding units have been cleared from the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning along southbound Hwy 101 in Arroyo Grande early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 12:02 p.m. Officials say the caller reported multiple small fires burning on the right hand shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway near El Campo Rd.

Multiple fire crews have been sent to the fire.

Officials say the highway has not been closed but urge drivers to be cautious while moving through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

