UPDATE: Crews put out vegetation spot fires burning along Hwy 101 in Arroyo Grande

UPDATE (12:44 p.m.) - CHP's incident logs report the fire has been put out, and all responding units have been cleared from the scene.

__

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning along southbound Hwy 101 in Arroyo Grande early Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 12:02 p.m. Officials say the caller reported multiple small fires burning on the right hand shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway near El Campo Rd.

VEGETATION FIRE: HWY 101 x El Campo Rd. Reported as multiple roadside spots. Use caution while driving in the area. ⚠️ #CountyOfSlo #SloCountyFire https://t.co/ODcfq5xaS9 pic.twitter.com/UC080VLWI7 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 4, 2022

Multiple fire crews have been sent to the fire.

Officials say the highway has not been closed but urge drivers to be cautious while moving through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.