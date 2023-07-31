Vehicle accident leaves one dead and sparks brush fire

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, one person is dead following a vehicle accident on Highway 166 that sparked a brush fire in the area of Chimeneas Ranch.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department the accident occurred at approximately 6:46pm Saturday.

The department says, one person died at the scene and the other was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by Calstar.

Forward progress of the brush fire was stopped at 7:36pm. The fire is estimated to have burned 2-3 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.