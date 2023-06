A vehicle accident in Santa Ynez Tuesday night caused some nearby vegetation to catch fire.

The crash happened at 8:51 p.m. on the 2900 block of Brinkerhoff Ave. and involved one vehicle.

The vehicle caught fire and extended into nearby vegetation.

Firefighters kept it from spreading much farther and the fire was knockdown within 10 minutes.

The driver of the vehicle was safely outside the vehicle when it caught fire, and there were no injuries.