Delays are expected along the Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo Tuesday due to a vehicle fire.

It was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Stage Coach Road.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol described the vehicle as a crane truck.

By 11:33 am., the vehicle was said to be engulfed in flames.

The #3 lane was being shut down and a break started at Highway 101 and Highway 58.

No other information was immediately available.