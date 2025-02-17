Vehicle catches fire in Chumash Casino parking structure

A vehicle fire closed a Chumash Casino parking structure Monday morning.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of the fire at the casino’s self-parking structure on the 3400 block of Highway 246 at around 8:10 a.m.

Fire officials say smoke from the fire made it hard for firefighters to see. They closed the structure and located the fire on the first floor.

The flames were knocked down shortly after 8:30 a.m. and did not spread to nearby vehicles, according to fire officials.

The fire was confined mostly to the vehicle’s engine compartment.

No one was injured and no word on the cause.

The structure was expected to reopen by 10 a.m.