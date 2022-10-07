Vehicle catches fire in garage of Nipomo home

A vehicle parked in the garage of a home caught on fire in Nipomo Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were sent to the fire, burning on the 1300-block of Trail View Place in Nipomo, just before 1:55 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Several fire crews were sent to the fire.

About 20 minutes after the fire was called in, CAL FIRE SLO said the vehicle was fully involved.

Officials have not said whether the flames of spread to the home.

KSBY has a crew heading to the fire. This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.