Vehicle catches fire, spreads to vegetation near Shandon

California Highway Patrol and CAL FIRE SLO are responding to reports of a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle fire happened just after 5:30 p.m. along Highway 46 near the Highway 41 intersection of the Cholame 'Y'.

According to CHP, the vehicle caught fire and spread to nearby vegetation East of Shandon.

Fire crews are on scene and say the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Crews ask drivers in the area to take caution and expect delays as crews clean up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.