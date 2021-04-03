Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle collision backs up traffic southbound on Hwy 101 near Avila Beach

avila crash.PNG
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 18:44:18-04

Multiple agencies are responding to a Level 1 Multi-Causality Incident north of Avila Beach Drive on southbound Highway 101.

Authorities say three cars and five people are involved.

Three people have moderate injuries, two people have minor injuries.

Traffic delays in the area can be expected.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7