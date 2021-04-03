Vehicle collision backs up traffic southbound on Hwy 101 near Avila Beach

Multiple agencies are responding to a Level 1 Multi-Causality Incident north of Avila Beach Drive on southbound Highway 101.
Authorities say three cars and five people are involved.
Three people have moderate injuries, two people have minor injuries.
Traffic delays in the area can be expected.
This is a developing story. Check back later for details.
Units at scene of a traffic collision on Highway 101 north of Avila Beach drive. 3 vehicles involved, 5 patients with 2 being transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ALjNnpCb0P— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 3, 2021